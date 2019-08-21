|
|
Elgar "Al" F. Sykes, Jr. 1953 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Elgar "Al" F. Sykes, Jr., 66, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford with his loving family by his side.
Al was born in Utica, on January 22, 1953, the son of Elgar F. and Irene (Sylvester) Sykes. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On January 21, 1996, Al was united in marriage with Kristine M. Kopec. At one time, Al was employed with Murray's Paving Company, the M & O, Ambrosia's and most recently, with Autopart International in Marcy. Al was a member of the SAC Club and Fort Schuyler Club, both in Utica and the St. Francis Club, in Herkimer. He enjoyed doing Sudoku Puzzles, was a NY Yankees Fan, NASCAR enthusiast and will be remembered as a car buff. Al was of the Catholic faith.
Mr. Sykes is survived by his beloved wife, Kristine; three daughters and sons-in-law, Keara and Darin Battisti, of St. Johnsville, Irene and Pete Taylor, III, of Jackson, GA and Angelique and Zawdie Little, of Powder Springs, GA; three sons and one daughter-in-law, Mike "Turtle" Mahar, of TX, Elgar, III and Teri Sykes, of Oriskany and Brandon Sykes and his partner, Andrew Hight, of Little Falls; five sisters and one brother-in-law, Kathleen Sykes, of Utica, Bridgette Penree, of Frankfort, Mary Griffin, of Utica, Lucille Sykes, of Utica and Patty and Rick Brady, of Brookfield; one brother, Clifton B. Zukowski, of Utica; as well as sixteen grandchildren; and was anxiously awaiting the birth of his first great-grandchild. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Visitation for family and friends is Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, followed by a prayer service at the conclusion of visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the needs of Al's family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019