|
|
Elgie G. Dickan Loving Wife and Mother
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Elgie G. Dickan, age 86, of Frankfort, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Sitrin Healthcare Center with the love and support of her family.
She was born in Turkey, NC, a daughter of the late Harvey and Bevie Carroll Clifton. On October 26, 1952, she was married to John P. Dickan in NC, a blessed union of 67 years. Elgie was a home care provider for over 30 years having been employed with RCIL and the Masonic Care Community, until her retirement.
Surviving are her beloved husband, John; her nine children, James Dickan and Dora Tran, Michael and wife, Teresa Dickan, Carol and husband, Michael Czerkies, Cynthia Rancier, Darlene Dickan, Janice Dickan, Lorraine Guertin, Paula and husband, William Knapp and Susan and husband, Michael Morrissey; one sister, Joyce Perry; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. Celebration of Life Memories will be shared at the conclusion of visitation at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Drew Conover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Care Net Center of CNY, 1418 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502.
The family extends a special thank you to Lorrie Lenaghen for the love and care she provided to Elgie.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020