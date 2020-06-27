Elisa M. Disla 1947 - 2020UTICA - Elisa M. Disla, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the comfort of her own home with her family by her side.Elisa was born on February 16, 1947, in Puerto Rico, the daughter of Pablo and Venera (Molina) Irizarry.Surviving are her two daughters, Sonia Soto and Noemis (Jose) Molina, all of Utica; two sons, Daniel (Ann) Marcano and Angel Louis (Audrian) Marcano, all of Sauquoit; brothers, Enrique, Nati, Felipe, Juan and Emilio Irizarry; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.The family extends their gratitude to Hospice & Palliative Care for the care and compassion shown to Elisa.Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.