Elisa M. Disla
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elisa M. Disla 1947 - 2020
UTICA - Elisa M. Disla, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the comfort of her own home with her family by her side.
Elisa was born on February 16, 1947, in Puerto Rico, the daughter of Pablo and Venera (Molina) Irizarry.
Surviving are her two daughters, Sonia Soto and Noemis (Jose) Molina, all of Utica; two sons, Daniel (Ann) Marcano and Angel Louis (Audrian) Marcano, all of Sauquoit; brothers, Enrique, Nati, Felipe, Juan and Emilio Irizarry; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
The family extends their gratitude to Hospice & Palliative Care for the care and compassion shown to Elisa.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved