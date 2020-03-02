|
Elizabeth "Betsy" A. Chaffee 1971 - 2020
Beloved Daughter, Sister and Aunt
UTICA – Elizabeth "Betsy" A. Chaffee, 49, passed away March 1, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side.
Betsy was born on February 20, 1971, in New Hartford, the daughter of Jon E. and Judy (Collins) Chaffee. She was a graduate of Holland Patent High School and Herkimer County Community College, where she earned a degree in Early Childhood Education. Betsy was a teacher at Jr. Junction Daycare for 26 years.
Betsy is survived by her mother, Judy Chaffee, Utica; sister, Lori (Jeff) Kotary, Floyd; brothers, Jon (Korinn) Chaffee, New Hartford and Joshua Chaffee, CO; cherished niece and nephews, Katelyn "KK" Kotary, Christopher and Nicholas Chaffee. She is also survived by her many beautiful and faithful friends. Betsy was predeceased by her father, Jon E. Chaffee.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, from 5-8 p.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Thursday, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Spring interment will be in Poland Cemetery.
Betsy's family would like to thank Dr. Alicia DeTraglia and staff as well as the 6th floor nurses and staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care for the care and compassion shown. Special gratitude to her sister-in-law, Korinn, for her love and professionalism during a very difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Betsy's name may be made to the 21 Club of CNY (Local Down Syndrome Organization) or Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020