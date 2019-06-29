|
|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Ann Beckman 1933 - 2019
CLINTON - Elizabeth "Betsy" Ann Beckman, 86, passed away June 28, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Betsy was born in Franklin Springs on April 12, 1933. She was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton Central School, Class of 1950. In 1955, she married the love of her life, Leslie Beckman, a union which lasted until his passing in 1996. She held many jobs at Clinton Schools over the years, she was a kitchen manager, and a playground and cafeteria aid. She took in ironing for many local families. She was a lifetime Member of the Ladies Auxiliary at Helmuth Ingalls Post 232, a member of the St. Mary's Congregation, and a part of the "Old Hens" Club which consisted of her school friends from the class of 1950. Betsy's favorite thing of all was her family, especially her great-grandchildren; they were the joy of her life.
Betsy leaves behind her son, Gregory (Mary) Beckman; three daughters, Renee Beckman, Michele (Tony) Torchia and Kimberly Beckman; grandchildren, Courtney Torchia, Brandon (Shannon Cheeseman) Torchia, Rachael (Rob) Walz, Teresa Beckman, Leslie Brooks and Abigail Schirm; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Sofia and Ellie; niece, Valerie (Roger) McCabe; and nephew, Scott (Penny) Fitzpatrick. She was predeceased by her husband, Leslie Beckman, and her brother, James Fitzpatrick.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Michelle and Tony for the wonderful care they took of their mother over the years and especially in her final days.
Betsy's funeral will take place Tuesday, July 2nd, at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 13 Marvin Street, Clinton. All are invited to call Monday, July 1st, from 4-7 PM at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College Street, Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Betsy's name to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Owenspavlotrogers.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 29 to June 30, 2019