Elizabeth Ann Walrath 1937 - 2020
CLINTON - Blithe Spirit, Melodic Songstress, Elizabeth Ann Walrath, took wing for Celestial Choirs on Monday, August 3, 2020.
Liz was born on April 5, 1937, the youngest child of John E. and Dorothea Heyne Walrath, in Rome, NY.
She attended Utica Schools and graduated from UFA in 1955. While at UFA, she began her musical career, singing with the A 'Capella Choir and attending Westminster Choir College. After graduation from UFA, she sang numerous solos in area churches. At the same time, she began a career as a reporter for the Utica Observer Dispatch.
She was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Clinton, and Grace Episcopal Church, Utica, having been influenced by her grandfather, an Episcopal Priest.
Liz was a long-time member of Etude and B Sharp Music Clubs and Tapestry, The All-Century Singers with whom she toured and performed in many European cities.
Liz had fond memories of vacations in Maine, particularly on Monhegan Island.
She was very competitive in sports, especially tennis and had a keen interest in politics.
Liz was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Dorothea; and her four brothers, John, James, Richard and Edward.
Services will be private.
In memory of Liz, those who wish may make donations to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com
.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.