|
|
Elizabeth Ann Williamson 1937 - 2019
OCALA, FL/SAUQUOIT, NY - Elizabeth Ann Williamson passed away at the Abraham House on February 28, 2019.
She was married to Richard C. Williamson for 63 years. She was a devoted wife and mother. She lived a wonderful life, having six children, fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was valedictorian of the Sauquoit Valley Class of 1955. She was devoted to the Sauquoit United Methodist Church and when she moved to Ocala, FL, became devoted to the St John's United Methodist Church. She donated crafts and her time, to send children to summer camps. She contributed to Tabitha's Closet, a store that provided free clothes to the needy. She was a lifelong Member of Eastern Star.
She was predeceased by her eldest son, James E. Williamson. She is survived by her husband, Richard; three daughters and two sons and their families. Patricia Bruno (David), Mike Williamson (Julie), Rich Williamson (Susan), Elizabeth Dudar (Joseph) and Catherine Tomasula (Frank); one brother Joseph (Bonnie) Williamson; a sister, Jane Dwyer; and sister-in-laws, Grace (David) Laquay and Norma (Jerry) Bowers.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, March 5, 20189, from 5-7, at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
We would like to thank Hospice for all their kindness and help during such a difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Abraham House in memory of Elizabeth A. Williamson.
To view Elizabeth's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019