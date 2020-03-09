|
Elizabeth (Kohler) Barnes 1929 - 2020
FORT EDWARD - Elizabeth (Kohler) Barnes, 90, of Fort Edward, died peacefully in her home on March 5, 2020.
She was born on July 18, 1929, in Paris, NY, the daughter of Joseph H. Kohler and Elizabeth Roberts Kohler and was a longtime resident of Utica, NY. She graduated from Chadwicks High School in 1946 and from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing in 1950. She worked as an R.N. at St. Elizabeth's throughout the 1950's and in various other Utica area hospitals thereafter.
In 1952, she married David A. Barnes, of Utica, who predeceased her in 1972. In 1978, she married James H. Zogby, also of Utica, who predeceased her in 1986. She was also predeceased by her brothers, John and Joseph Kohler.
Left to cherish her memory are her devoted children, Deborah Bailey, of Hudson Falls, William Barnes, of New York City and Jeffrey and Suzanne Barnes, of Hopkinton, MA; five treasured grandchildren, Kristen Moore (and husband, Leonard) and Matthew Bailey (and wife, Kerry Kippert), of South Glens Falls, NY, David Bailey (and wife, Mary), of Granville, NY and Jacqueline Barnes and Elizabeth Barnes, of Hopkinton; and nine cherished great-grandchildren, Zachary and Kayla Moore, Abigail, Emmitt, James, Carter, Morgan, Jackson and Anthony Bailey. In addition, she leaves behind her dear sister, Ethel Rivers; beloved nieces, Corrine Martin and Phyllis Roberts, of Sauquoit, NY; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Campion, of Utica and Judith Barnes, of Groton, MA; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; and her many good friends and "Dominoes Family" at The Oaks in Fort Edward.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2222 Genesee St., Utica, NY, on Thursday, March 12th at 11 a.m. The family will receive funeral attendees at the church immediately following the Mass. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Elizabeth's memory to the or the Fort Hudson Foundation of Fort Edward.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020