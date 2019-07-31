|
Elizabeth "Betty" Bilodeau 1945 - 2019
UTICA - Elizabeth "Betty" Bilodeau, 73, passed away unexpectedly, with her loving family by her side, on Monday July 29, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital of MVHS.
Betty was born in Utica, on September 11, 1945, the daughter of Richard O. and Mary (Morasco) Lloyd. She was educated in local schools and a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. She later attended Utica College, where she studied to be a teacher. On February 19, 1966, Betty was joined in marriage to Ronald L. Bilodeau. They have shared 54 loving years together. The couple lived in Johnston, RI, where Betty was a first-grade teacher at St. Rocco's Catholic School. The couple returned to Utica, where Betty was the librarian at Albany Street School. She later was a substitute teacher and librarian at St. Peter's Catholic School, for many years.
A loving wife, mom and grandma, Betty loved to go shopping and was an avid reader. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her adored granddaughter, Gabriella, with whom she shared a very special bond.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald; her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Josette Bilodeau and their daughter, Gabriella, of Utica; her son and son-in-law, Michael and James Jones-Bilodeau, of Baldwinsville; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and special friends, including Marie Pilla, Sharon Migliaccio and the Magnificent 7. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, John R. Lloyd.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019