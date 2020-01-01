|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) C. Morgan 1927 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Mrs. Elizabeth (Betty) C. Morgan, 92, of New Hartford, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Elizabeth was born in Utica, on December 9, 1927, the daughter of the late Homer and Edna (Greeker) Cooley. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. Betty was employed with General Electric Company and more recently, with Verizon Telephone Company, until her retirement and was a member of First Baptist Church in New Hartford. Betty was a skilled seamstress, knitter and baker and was an avid collector of all things porcine. She relished the annual celebration of her 39th birthday, though, her greatest joy was the visits, phone calls and updates from her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aside from her famed chocolate chip cookies, Betty will be remembered for her quick wit and dry sense of humor.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and David Swanson, of Durango, CO and Nancy and Tim Butkus, of Norman, OK; three sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Janet Morgan, of Little Falls, John and Patricia Morgan, of Sauquoit and Robert and Cathleen Morgan, of Whitesboro; one brother and sister-in-law, G. William and Helen Cooley; as well as 11 cherished grandchildren, Danica, Derina, Dawson, Dalton, Stephanie, Rachael, Natalie, Grant, Faye, Ryan, and Alli; 18 adored great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Heather Marie Elizabeth Morgan; a great-granddaughter, Adele Elizabeth Vaquera; her twin brother and sister-in-law, John L. and Dorothy Cooley; and her former husband, Glenn R. Morgan. Mrs. Morgan's family extends their gratitude to Betty's niece, Barbara Hardy and caregiver, Alicia, for their care and thoughtfulness.
Visitation for family and friends is Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a memorial service at the conclusion of Visitation. Her burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the New Hartford Fire Department, 4 Oxford Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413, in Betty's memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020