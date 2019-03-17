Home

Elizabeth (Ziegler) Crabbe, R.N. 1944 - 2019
UTICA - Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Ziegler) Crabbe, R.N., age 74, and a day prior to her 75th birthday, passed away independently, peacefully, and unexpectedly on Friday, March 15, 2019.
In keeping with Nurse Betty's wishes, there will be no formal services locally. There will be a spiritual Hawaiian ceremony in the future.... that was her happy place. Donations may be made to the . online at https://www.alz.org/centralnewyork.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
