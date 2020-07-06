Elizabeth Dombroski 1927 - 2020
HINCKLEY - Elizabeth Dombroski, 92, more recently of New York Mills, passed away on July 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
She was born in Utica, NY, on December 19, 1927, a daughter of John and Emilia Wantuck Nowak. She grew up in Utica and on June 17, 1950, she was united in marriage to Edward Dombroski. The couple settled on Main St., Hinckley, in 1956. Mr. Dombroski died on March 30, 2011.
Elizabeth was a member of St. Ann-St. Leo's Church, Holland Patent. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, playing bingo, doing crafts, painting and gardening.
Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Sandra Dombroski, Remsen; a daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Alfred Donaruma, Remsen; grandchildren, Rose Lince (Billy), Jennifer Vohwinkel (Tom) and Danica Dombroski (John); and three great-grandchildren, Eliot and Aiden Lince and Adler Brown. She was predeceased by brothers, Stanley and Joseph Nowak; and sisters, Marie Weiss, Marcella Leslie, Ruth Grabouckas and Eleanor Carkey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on July 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Leo's Church, Holland Patent, with Rev. Vincent Long officiating. Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while attending the services. Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to House of Paws, 910 Kellogg Ave., Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements by Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen.
