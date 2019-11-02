|
|
Elizabeth "Jill" F. Humphrey 1941 - 2019
WHITESBORO - On November 1, 2019, Elizabeth "Jill" Humphrey of Whitesboro, loving wife and mother passed away at age 78.
Jill was born on May 4, 1941, to Martin J. Fitzgerald, Sr. and Winifred White Fitzgerald, in Utica. She attended St. Francis High School and the Utica School for Practical Nurses. She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro.
She is survived by her husband, Robert J. Humphrey, Sr., who she married in 1969; and five children Ellen (Ronald) Geitter, Mary Humphrey, Megan (David) Lape, Robert (Shelly) Humphrey Jr. and Karen (Mark) Pauley; ten grandchildren, Brynn, Cassidy, Noah, Shea Lape, Jonathan Force, Trey, Ian, Ryann Pauley, Brandon Smith and Benjamin Humphrey; three brothers, Gerald (Anne), Martin (Patricia) and Timothy (Mary Ellen) Fitzgerald. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as cousins and friends who meant so much to her.
Calling hours will be Monday, November 4, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 40 Main St. Whitesboro, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Thank you to Dr. Atul Butala and his staff, the staff of CMI and Hospice and Palliative Care of Oneida County for their care.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to , or remembering her with Catholic Mass Cards.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019