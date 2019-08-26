|
|
Elizabeth F. Winslow 1924 - 2019
UTICA - Elizabeth F. Winslow passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at home.
Liz was born on April 3, 1924 in Cherry Valley, NY, to the late Willis and Anna Keller. She graduated from Cherry Valley Central School in 1941 and had many fond memories of her alma mater. Liz worked at Beechnut Packing Company during WWII.
Liz married Albert Van Alstine and they had a son, Barry. She later married Alfred Winslow, Jr. and had a daughter, Sandy. After moving to Mohawk, Liz trained as a Home Health Aide and worked for the Herkimer County Public Health Nursing Service for many years. After retiring, she worked part-time doing micro-filming for Herkimer County Social Services and always remembered Neal Bostwick.
Liz is survived by her son, Barry (Elaine); her daughter, Sandy; her special nephew, Rolland Rickard; a niece, Paula; two step great-grandchildren, Sophie and Michael; and a step-granddaughter, Melissa. As well as her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Irene; and many good friends.
Liz enjoyed her friendship with Frances (Smith) Skoda, her Cherry Valley classmate and friend; her long-time friendship with Betty Brown; and her many conversations with Eric, a special friend. Liz's sense of humor carried throughout her life as many will remember.
The family thanks her caregivers for their compassionate care and support for Liz and her family. We also thank Hospice for their invaluable support and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Herkimer County Humane Society, 514 NY-5S, Mohawk, NY 13407.
Per Liz's wishes, a Graveside Service will be held in the Cherry Valley Cemetery at the family's convenience.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019