Elizabeth Gale Norman 1950 - 2019
UTICA - Elizabeth Gale Norman, 69, died on Tuesday morning, December 3, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital following complications from surgery.
She was born in Utica on March 9, 1950, the first child of Richard J. and Elizabeth O. Brown. Known as Gale throughout her life, she grew up in New Hartford and graduated in 1968 from New Hartford Central High School. She received a nursing degree from Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse and worked as a registered nurse in Syracuse, Rochester and Colorado.
Gale returned to the Utica area in the early 1970's and became active as a volunteer in local schools and hospitals. She made friends easily and was known for her kind heart.
In 1998, she married Steve Norman. They lived in Bridgewater most of their marriage. She moved to Utica last year.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; a son from a previous marriage, Justin McKinnon, of East Syracuse; two sisters, Cynthia Major, of New Hartford and Alison Giampietro, of Hanover, PA; a brother, Philip Brown, of Saranac Lake; three grandchildren, Kiersten, Charlotte and Ella McKinnon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Friedel, Williams and Edmunds Funeral Home, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford, at 1 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, think of Gale and do a kind deed.
