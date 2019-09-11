|
Elizabeth Harrison (Robinson) 1950 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Elizabeth Harrison (Robinson), 69, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
Elizabeth was born on January 2, 1950, the daughter of Richard and Dora Hinckley. For many years, Elizabeth was married to Daniel Robinson, until his death.
Mrs. Harrison is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Thomas VanValkenburgh, of Utica; three cherished grandchildren, Austin Kobielski and his wife, Hailey, Joseph Kobielski and his wife, Haylee and Zoey Kobielski; four adored great-grandchildren, Khloe, Austin, Jr., Joseph Jr. and Madelyn; and one sister, Darlene Hinckley; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, David Hinckley.
Calling hours for family and friends are Friday, September 13, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. Her burial will be Monday, September 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at Kirkland Cemetery, in Clark Mills.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019