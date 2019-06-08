|
|
Mrs. Elizabeth "Marie" Irwin 1934 - 2019
COLD BROOK - Mrs. Elizabeth "Marie" Irwin, age 84, of Cold Brook, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica, with her loving family by her side.
Marie was born on December 17, 1934, in Newport, a daughter of the late Edsall and Mildred (Clifford) Young. She graduated from West Canada Valley Central School and first worked at the former Borden Company in Newport. On March 24, 1962, she was united in marriage with her lifelong friend and love, Carl H. Irwin. After raising her five children, Marie worked at West Canada Valley Central School and then at Mohawk Valley Oil, both in Newport, and later in Marcy. She also assisted with the family operation of the former Kuyahoora Inn in Poland for 16 ½ years. Marie was a member of St. John's Church in Newport and was active in Home Bureau during her early years.
A devoted wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, Marie most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a strong matriarch who put the happiness of others before her. She was always the seeker in hide-and-seek and the lifeguard by the pool. Marie loved solving crossword puzzles and bird watching just as much as she enjoyed cooking. If you hadn't tasted her french toast or homemade ranch, you truly missed out. She made friends everywhere she went and embraced every moment. Her strength was as remarkable as her smile and so many will miss her.
Survivors besides Marie's other half of 57 years, Carl, include five children, Jeffrey (Leslie) Irwin and Tracy Irwin, all of Poland, Lisa (Roy) Upson, of Newport, and Melissa (Mike) Allen and Bradley (Karen) Irwin, also of Poland; one brother, William (Mary) Young, of Poland; nine grandchildren, Morgen, Shiane, Jessica, Rachel, Trinity, Teddy, Lexi, Brittany (Mike) and Taylor; one great-grandson, Brayden; and several nieces and nephews. Marie is also survived by her brother-in-law, David Dagenkolb, and sister-in-law, Dian "Sissy" (Gary) Hughes, all of Cold Brook. In addition to her parents, her sister, Genevieve "Gay" Fauvelle and husband, Donald, predeceased her.
The family would like to thank Marie's home health aide, Becky Bowman, and Kelly Malecki for the time they spent with her and the exceptional care they provided.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John's Church in Newport on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Quy Vo, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Poland Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Cold Brook, 529 Main Street, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. In accordance with Marie's wishes, there are no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to KVAC, P.O. Box 282, Poland, NY 13431.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019