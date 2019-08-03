|
|
Elizabeth (Betty) J. Hill 1929 - 2019
ENDWELL - Elizabeth (Betty) J. Hill, of Endwell, NY (formerly of Bonita Springs, FL, Utica, NY and Niagara Falls, NY) died on Monday July 29, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Village Skilled Nursing Facility.
She was born on September 3, 1929, in Monroe, MI. Betty graduated from St. Mary's High School (1947) in Niagara Falls, NY. She obtained her B.S degree in Nursing from Niagara University (1951) and her Master Degree from Scranton University. She retired from a nursing career that included teaching surgical nursing, various nursing supervisory positions and Director of Nursing at Binghamton General Hospital.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Catherine Schasberger; and her sisters, Margaret, Mae and Sharon. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald E. Hill; her sons, Robert, of Aurora CO, Douglas, of Sarasota, FL; her daughter, Deborah, of Elmira; and her four grandchildren, Ashley, Sarah, Jack and Elizabeth.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 23, 2019