Elizabeth J. Knuth
1924 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Elizabeth June Milligan Knuth, 96, passed to her Heavenly Father on November 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
June was born on June 8, 1924, in Salamanca, NY, to Charles and Lorena Ehman Milligan. She graduated from Randolph Central School, Randolph, NY, in 1941 and went to Western Union Training.
June married Arthur (Bud) Knuth on July 24, 1945 and they lived in East Randolph, NY, for 45 years before moving to Lakeland, FL.
June lived in New Hartford, NY, the last 5 years. She was a life long member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the East Randolph Methodist Church.
She was employed by Western Union, Marine Midland Bank, Falconer, NY and the State Bank of Randolph.
June was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lorena Milligan; her husband, Arthur Knuth; sisters, Doris Kent and Phyllis Squinn.
She was very proud of her family: son, Daniel (Danuta) Knuth, Utica, NY; grandsons, Benjamin (Jenny) Knuth, Binghamton, NY, William Knuth, Syracuse, NY and James Knuth, Barneveld, NY; daughter, Sheila (Frank) Musiek, Tucson, AZ; and grandsons, Erik (Amy) Musiek, Clayton, MO and Justin (Virginia) Musiek, Chelmsford, MA. She loved her seven great-grandchildren.
June was loved by everyone for her kindness, friendly personality and positive attitude about life. She was involved in all her kids' and grandkids' activities and known for her baked beans, pies and Halloween costumes. We will miss her forever.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
