Elizabeth J. Mackey 1942 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Elizabeth J. Mackey, 96, of the St. Luke's Home, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Elizabeth was born in Ottawa, Canada, on January 30, 1924, a daughter of Arthur and Sarah (Bradley) Babington. For many years until her retirement she was employed at the Masonic Home. Elizabeth enjoyed bowling and bowled in the Masonic Home Leagues. The thing that brought Elizabeth the most joy was babysitting for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth is survived by a daughter, Carol Andrello, Utica; two sons, William (Lori) Mackey, N. Utica and Andrew (Diane) Mackey, Camden; grandchildren, Lisa Campanella, Michael Andrello, Jesse (Laura Nortman) Mackey, Jeffrey (Amanda) Mackey, Shaun Mackey, Jennifer Mackey and Matthew Mackey; and great-grandchildren, Alisha Campanella, Genevieve Campanella, Michael Andrello and Silas Mackey.
Elizabeth was predeceased by a grandson, Anthony Andrello; three sisters and a brother.
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of New York State and the CDC there are no public services.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.