Elizabeth L. Brewer 1930 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Elizabeth L. Brewer, of New Hartford, 90, died, September 3, 2020,in her New Hartford home with family at her side.
She was born, July 3, 1930, in Russellville, AR, the daughter of James S. and Lulu V. Long. She graduated from Russellville High School in 1947, Arkansas Polytechnic College in 1949 and the University of Tennessee in 1951.
Elizabeth married Clayton C. Brewer on August 10, 1950 in Russellville, AR. Clayton passed away on April 20, 1996. They honeymooned in Hot Springs, AR, where Clayton had his Army physical. They made their first home at Fort Hood, Killeen, TX. While Clayton fought in Korea, Elizabeth graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1951 at age 20.
Since moving to New Hartford in 1963, Elizabeth was active in the New Hartford United Methodist Church with camp, youth, bell choir and council positions.
She was involved with organizations that helped people with cancer and Parkinson's Disease.
Elizabeth enjoyed genealogy, knitting, sewing, gardening and traveling to visit family.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Shannon and husband, Randy, of Silver Spring, MD; her daughter, Sharon Barros and husband, Bill, of Redlands, CA; daughter, Cynthia Kropp and husband, Don, of Milford, NY; daughter, Nancy Lee and husband, Paul, of Mohawk, NY; son, James Brewer and wife, Erin, of Rochester, NY; her grandchildren, Mary Heuman and husband, Stephen, Michael Shannon; Sara Stocking and husband, Matt, Joey Barros and wife, Sydney, Steven Barros and wife, Amanda; Sean Kurdziolek and wife, Amanda, Karen Kropp and husband, David, Rebecca Hoerbelt and husband, Paul, Jonelle Watford and husband, Josh; Paul Lee, Chelsea Johnson and husband, Matt, Bethany and Mariah Lee; Kara and Anna Brewer; great-grandchildren, Victoria Heuman; Mason and Gavin Stocking; Addison and Wyatt Humphry and Colton Barros, Louie Barros and Lennon expected to arrive soon; Hannah, Charlotte, and Tristan Kurdziolek; Lizette, Natalie, and Landon Kropp; her brother-in-law, W.C. Carter; and sister-in-law, Bertha Brewer.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents and her husband.
The funeral service will be attended by family only. Friends and remote family are invited to watch through a livestream beginning at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, September 8. The link and instructions will be available at https://firstumconline.org/elizabeth-brewer
