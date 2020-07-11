1/1
Elizabeth M. "Liz" Cappelli
1920 - 2020
UTICA/SPRING, TX - Mrs. Elizabeth M. "Liz" (Maggi) Cappelli, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Texas where she had resided for the past 10 years to be closer to her family.
Liz was the beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Victoria (Marcucci) Maggi. On September 11, 1948 she married Michael V. Cappelli with whom she shared common values, companionship, and love. Mike passed away on December 9, 1992. Liz's accomplishments were based on the loves of her life and the successful relationships that she held close to her heart.
Liz is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judith "Judy" and David Cusimano, who cared for Liz with much loyalty and love; and her grandson, Mark Cusimano. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews in the Tucci, Demma, McGowan, Maggi, and Fransman families; cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, twin brothers Thomas Jr. and wife Patricia Maggi, and Albert and wife Betty Maggi; sisters and brothers-in-law, Anna and Herbert McGowan, Josephine and John Demma Sr., and Mary and Carl Fransman; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gilda and Angelo Cappelli; and in-laws, Amelia "Millie" and Anthony Tucci.
A future Celebration of Life will be offered at a time and date to be determined. Memorial donations in Elizabeth's honor may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online at https://www.stjude.org or St. Pius X High School, 1811 West Donovan St., Houston, Texas 77091. A private graveside service honoring her life will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery.
Please take a moment to connect with Liz's family through the "Memories" section of his obituary on our website.
Our prayers continue to go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
