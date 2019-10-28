|
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Fitzpatrick 1930 - 2019
CLINTON - Elizabeth M. "Betty" Fitzpatrick, 88, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.
She was born on November 16, 1930, in Clinton, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Romain) Morrock. Betty was united in marriage to John W. Fitzpatrick, Sr., on June 30, 1951, at St. Mary's Church in Clinton. The couple shared 48 years together, until John's passing on September 8, 1999. She was a devoted teacher's aide at Clinton Central School, who took pity on the kids in detention and would often let them out early. Betty enjoyed working in her gardens, watching the birds and sitting on her front porch. She enjoyed cooking big meals for her family most of all.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John W, Jr. and Cheryl Fitzpatrick, of Clinton; three daughters and a son-in-law, Colleen Fitzpatrick, of Clinton, Elizabeth Parker and Mark Hickox, of New Hartford and Mary and Carl Stockbridge, of New Hartford; seven beloved grandchildren, Patricia and husband, Ryan Acosta, Roseanne, Shannon, Caitlin, John, Patrick and Taylor; great-granddaughter, Adelina; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband; two sons, Tom and Joe; and a great-granddaughter, Celia Acosta.
All are invited to call today, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Church in Clinton.
Please consider donations in Betty's memory to St. Mary's Church or the Clinton Fire Department.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019