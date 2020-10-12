Elizabeth M. "Betty" Free 1934 - 2020
FAYETTEVILLE - Elizabeth M. "Betty" Free, 85, of Fayetteville and formerly of Rome, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Iroquois Skilled Nursing Community, Jamesville.
She was born on December 31, 1934, in Rome, a daughter of the late Lyle and Helen (Marggi) O'Dell. She was a graduate of Westmoreland High School and SUNY-Oswego. On July 14, 1956, she was united in marriage with Donald L. Free. Together they shared a wonderful union of 56 years until his passing on May 21, 2013.
Betty was an elementary school teacher in the Oriskany Central School District for 25 years, retiring in 1995. While living in Rome, she was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and since moving to Fayetteville, she became a member at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberly and Frank Sowers and Lisa and Paul Weyna; a sister, Barbara Richards; two grandchildren, Ryan and Rachel Weyna; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15th at 2:00 p.m. at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome. Interment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the services from 12-2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the DAV
-Disabled American Veterans
, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home at one time; everyone must wear a face covering upon entering and proper social distancing protocols must be adhered to once inside.
You may light a candle and send a message of sympathy at www.nunnandharper.com
.