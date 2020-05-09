Elizabeth M. Murtaugh
1926 - 2020
GETZVILLE, NY - Elizabeth M. Murtaugh, 93, of the Beechwood Continuing Care Community, Getzville, NY and formerly of Clarence, NY and Utica, passed away on March 30, 2020.
Elizabeth was born in Utica on December 8, 1926, a daughter of Francis and Mildred (Schaub) VanHatten. She was raised and educated locally and was a 1944 graduate of New Hartford High School. On June 24, 1950, Elizabeth was united in marriage to Stephen A. Murtaugh, Jr., a blessed union of 66 years until his death on November 2, 2016. For many years until her retirement Elizabeth was employed with Utica Mutual Insurance Co.
Elizabeth is survived by several cousins and dear friends.
In keeping with the directives of the CDC and New York State there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
Those so wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice in Betty's memory.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
