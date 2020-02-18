|
|
Elizabeth M. Welch 1932 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Elizabeth M. Welch, 88, passed away on February 16, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on January 6, 1932 in Utica, a daughter of the late Harold and Helen Hummel McSweeney and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School.
Prior to her retirement, Elizabeth was employed, for 42 years, at Utica College as an Administrative Secretary.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Frederick, Jr. and Pat Welch, of Sauquoit; her daughter, Colleen Welch, of Utica; her grandchildren, Kim and Ron Hughes, Mike Welch and Jim Welch; and her great-grandson, Bryce Parker Hughes.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
To view Elizabeth's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020