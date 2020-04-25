|
Elizabeth (Elsa) Markert Williams 1932 - 2020
SYRACUSE - Elizabeth (Elsa) Markert Williams, 87, died peacefully with family at her side, on April 22, 2020, after living a full and joyful life.
Born in Utica, to Herman Weyer and Mary Baumgartner Weyer on May 13, 1932, she was a proud first generation American, who was always mindful and grateful of her heritage and all that her parents had done to provide her a beautiful life full of opportunities.
Elsa grew up in Utica and graduated from UFA High School in 1950 and studied Early Childhood Education at Wheelock College in Boston, graduating in 1954. Elsa taught second grade for several years before meeting and marrying her husband, Edward Charles Markert, in 1958. Together they raised two children, Susan Joy and Edward Charles Markert, Jr., (Ned), in DeWitt. While raising their children, Elsa was an avid volunteer. She was a Girl Scout troop leader, a Literacy Volunteer, a member of Garden Club and the PTA. Her lifelong love of singing was fulfilled in both church and the DeWitt singing group, The Harmonettes. Elsa was an avid skier, tennis player and sports enthusiast for all Syracuse teams. When her husband passed away suddenly in 1981, Elsa stepped in as President of his company, WECO Graphic and Printing, for several years.
In 1988, Elsa married C. Donald Williams of Syracuse. A loving husband until his passing in 2011, Don gifted Elsa with 23 years of marriage full of travel, fun and a newly extended family that she fully embraced.
In 2015, Elsa moved to independent living at The Nottingham, in Jamesville. She enjoyed many activities there as well, along with her penchant for developing and nurturing friendships throughout the many phases of her life. From childhood to teaching, from two loving marriages and travels along the way, Elsa nurtured relationships with prolific card writing, phone calls, gatherings and love. Her bright smile and warm, vibrant presence in our lives will be missed beyond measure.
Elsa is survived by her daughter, Susan Markert Maar, (Ric), of DeWitt; her son, Edward Markert, Jr., of Yorktown, VA; and her grandchildren, Emily Maar, of DeWitt and Matthew Maar, of Bozeman, MT; as well as her loving grand-dog, Finley; as well as several dear cousins, nieces and nephews, both here and in Germany.
She is also survived by her step-children and their families, Daniel Williams (Julia), Michael Williams (Virginia) and Gregory Williams (Alice), all of MA, as well as Sheri MacKnight(Steven), Terence Williams (Ann) and Beth Labulis (Mike), of Syracuse.
Burial will be private. A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Elsa's memory to , DeWitt Community Church, or Helping Hounds of Syracuse.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020