Elizabeth Roth Shaughnessy
UTICA/JAMESVILLE, NY - Elizabeth Roth Shaughnessy, formerly of Utica, passed away on July 29, 2020, at Iroquois Nursing Home, Jamesville.
Betty was born in New Hartford, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Joslin) Roth. She was a graduate of Proctor High School and the Excelsior School of Business. On July 11, 1953, Betty married Edward C. Shaughnessy in St. Francis de Sales Church, a blessed union of 43 years before his death on September 5, 1996. Betty was a Claims Assistant with Commercial Travelers prior to retiring. She was a communicant of Historic Old St. John's Church.
Surviving is her son, Kevin J. Shaughnessy, Liverpool; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased by three brothers, Robert, Laurence and Kenneth Roth; and three sisters, Marie VanPelt, Eileen Evans and Virginia Roth.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at Historic Old St. John's Church. The family will receive guests following the Mass. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica.
Remembrances in Betty's name may be made to Historic Old St. John's Church Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com
.