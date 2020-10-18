Elizabeth Summers February 26, 1923 - August 26, 2020
ONEONTA - Betty was born at home in New Holland, PA, the oldest child of Alta Claudella (Bair) Ranck and Wayne Bixler Ranck. After high school, she attended Franklin & Marshall College, Lancaster, PA, where she learned secretarial skills. During WWII, she enlisted in the Navy WAVES, working as a decoder in Washington, DC. After the war, she majored in home economics at Western Maryland College, Westminster, MD. It was here that she met "Doc," Linden D. Summers Jr., who had returned from service in the Merchant Marines.
Betty and Doc married in Baltimore, MD, on May 10, 1949, a union that lasted 52 years, until Doc's death in 2001. They lived in Syracuse, where Doc continued his education, then moved to Cooperstown, where Doc had accepted a position at Bassett Hospital. Their final move as a couple came in 1961, when a position at Colgate University necessitated moving to Hamilton. Betty was the backbone of her family over the years, with her natural talents as cook, interior decorator and homemaker becoming well known. She is remembered for the seasonal candles in the windows of her house in Hamilton, the annual distribution of candy, cookies and Advent calendars to young and old and her painstakingly-wrapped gifts. Betty and Doc never missed a grandson's sporting event or concert. She elevated the role of hostess to an art form, always gracious to everyone. Her home, filled with antiques and prized possessions, was a sanctuary to friends and family alike.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Summers (Paul Elkan), of Hartwick; son, Linden D. Summers, III (Sylvia Viek), of Cooperstown; brother, Wayne Ranck, of Lancaster, PA; and grandsons, Ben Dangl (April Howard), of Burlington, VT, Nicholas Dangl (Danielle Rosner), of Claremont, CA, James Dangl (Susan Clark), of Cooperstown, Nicholas W. Summers, Park G. Summers and Gillis P. Summers, of Cooperstown. Betty was delighted to know her great-grandchildren, Leon M. Summers and Eulalia G. Summers, of Burlington, VT. Her dear friend, Georgia Head, survives. For years, Betty and Georgia went out together for three meals a day, until Betty moved in with her daughter. Betty is also survived by her nieces, nephews and innumerable friends.
Betty was predeceased by her parents; husband; brother, Park Ranck; sister, Louise Loewen; and grandson, Linden D. Summers, IV.
There will be a Memorial Service later, when it is safe for all to gather.
The family is grateful to the staff at Woodside Hall, Cooperstown and Fox Nursing Home, Oneonta, for their dedicated care.
Memorial contributions in honor of Betty's love for birds may be made to Cornell Lab of Ornithology, 159 Sapsucker Woods Road, Ithaca, NY 14850 or at birds.cornell.edu/tribute
.
Arrangements were entrusted to Tillapaugh Funeral Home, Cooperstown.