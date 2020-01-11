|
Elizabeth W. Hubbard Ovens 1919 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD/CLINTON – Elizabeth W. Hubbard Ovens, 100, died quietly at home on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Elizabeth was born on May 29, 1919, in Collingswood, New Jersey, the daughter of Frank A. and Eleanor (Cober) Wolfington. She was a graduate of Haverford High School, Pennsylvania and received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Middlebury College, Middlebury, Vermont, in 1941. After graduating, Elizabeth taught high school English for a year in Georgetown, Delaware, sharing a boarding house and many adventures with other young teachers.
On December 2, 1942, Elizabeth married Moses Gilbert Hubbard, III in St. Bartholomew's Chapel, New York City. They began life together amid the turmoil of WWII and later the Korean Conflict, events that shaped their early years. They were married for 58 loving and very active years prior to Mosie's death on August 1, 2001. Elizabeth later married John (Jack) D. Ovens in Clinton, NY, on February 14, 2003. She and Jack shared 16 happy years together especially enjoying their Friday outings with Jeanne and Bob Jones and their regular Sunday lunches at Symeons.
In 1960, Elizabeth resumed her professional career as Health and Recreation Director of the Utica YWCA, becoming Executive Director after 6 years, a position she loved and held from 1966 until her retirement in 1982.
After retirement, one of Elizabeth's proudest achievements was propelling the renovation and expansion of the Kirkland Town Library into a reality.
Elizabeth was an active community member volunteering her time to many. She was a Past President and member of the Junior League of Utica, Past President and member of the Board of Trustees for Children's Hospital, Board of Trustees of Faxton-Children's Hospital, Past President and member of the Hospital Trustees Council of CNY, Headstart Policy Council, United Way Board of Directors, Trustee and Past President of Mohawk Valley Community College, Board of Directors and Past President of the Samaritan Counseling Center, Women's History Project Committee member and Past President and Trustee of the Kirkland Town Library. She also was a member of the American Association of University Women, the YWCA Pool Committee, Business and Professional Women's Club serving as the Co-Chair of the Centennial Celebration and volunteered with Oneida County HICAP Program.
Elizabeth was the recipient of several awards including the Junior League Scarritt Cup, Junior League Sustaining Member Award, Citizens Lobby Award for Community Service, Woman of Merit Award for the Women's History Project and the MVCC Hall of Fame. The year 2000 saw her honored as A Women For All Seasons, a wonderful tribute to an amazing woman.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Jack Ovens; her daughters, Deborah Hilton Morelli, New Hartford, NY and Molly Kent, Tucson, AZ; her stepdaughters, Margaret Ovens, Hatfield, PA and Elizabeth (John) Kemble, South Kingstown, RI. She also leaves grandchildren, Robert K. (Karen) Hilton, NY, James Gilbert (Alicia) Hilton, GA, Amanda (Richard) Hilton Smith, NY and Miranda Kent (Todd) Handelsman; and great-grandchildren, William Moses Hilton, Leah Catherine Hilton, Carter James Hilton, Mattie Rae Hilton, Jake Ryan Smith, Alec James Smith, Chace Matthew Smith and Jesse Elizabeth Handelsman. Elizabeth was predeceased by sons-in-law, R. Kenneth Hilton and John Morelli. As an only child who always yearned for a sibling, one of Elizabeth's greatest joys was her four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. It was wonderful for her, and for them, that she got to meet and spend time with them all.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica, with Rev. Carol Jubenville officiating. The family will greet friends at the end of the service. Inurnment will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Elizabeth's name may be made to the Kirkland Town Library, Operation Sunshine, or the Stevens-Swan Humane Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Elizabeth's family is truly grateful to the caregivers who were all of that and friends besides.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020