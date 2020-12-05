Ella Emma Beighley 1926 - 2020
SYRACUSE - Ella Emma Beighley, 94, passed away on November 30, 2020 from COVID-19 in Syracuse, NY.
Ella was born in Utica, NY, on March 8, 1926, to Elmer Cook and Helen Bishop.
Ella leaves this world a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived the ideals of the Greatest Generation, always giving first and her best to her family. There are few words to express how selfless Ella was - always caring for others and tending to their needs over her own. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Ella married Joseph Beighley (deceased 1975) on February 10, 1945, just before he was honorably discharged from the Army in March of the same year after serving in the Pacific during WWII. The couple had five children, Mary (Edward Bickford), Noreen (deceased Ray Lallo), Carla (Anthony Fasolo), Jan (Cathy) and Joel (Dawn). Ella is survived by numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Ella loved to take walks, walking several miles a day. She enjoyed crochet, baking and gardening - she was a real DIYer. She was also an avid consumer of murder mystery books, television shows and movies - she always had a good book either in hand or on her iPad. She worked in a number of areas, but loved most working for the Mid-York Library System, Utica and at Hannaford's, a grocery store in New Hartford. She retired at the age of 78 to move to Portsmouth, VA and then to Syracuse, NY, to become the caregiver for her great-grandchildren, Emily and Abby. She also lived in Denver, CO for six months to care for her great-grandson, Jack. She loved family trips that took her to Oregon, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Florida and Massachusetts.
Services will be private.
Donations may be made in Ella's memory to the Loretto Foundation to support resident activities or to Mid-York Library System.
For guest book, please visit www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com