|
|
Ella Louise Burlingame
RALEIGH, NC - Ella Louise Burlingame, 95, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of November 7, 2019.
Louise was born on March 6, 1924, to Willis and Allie Booker in Goldthwaite, TX, the youngest of seven children. While attending the Scott and White School of Nursing in Temple, TX, she met and married Elmo L. (Burly) Burlingame from Waterville, NY. She eventually graduated, began her nursing career and aided war efforts at home while Burly served as a US Army Captain in the European Theatre.
Married nearly fifty years, they lived in New Hartford, NY, where Louise was Head Nurse of a Medical/Surgical Floor at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital. Together they raised four children.
Louise had a passion for quilting, reading and New York Yankees baseball, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
For the past twenty years, she resided with her daughter and son-in-law, E. Lisa and Manny Faria and their family in Mansfield, MA and Raleigh, NC. In addition to Lisa and Manny, she is also survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, E. Lynn and Nancy Burlingame, of Durham, NC, E. Larry and Penny Burlingame, of Tobyhanna, PA, E. Lee Burlingame, of Sabastian, FL and Mimi Burlingame, of Vero Beach, FL; eight grandchildren, Amy Stevenson, Jennifer Spada, Erin Bolstad, Jessica Hanley, Sarah Whitelock, Clayton Burlingame, Emily Faria and Kelly Faria; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at Crown Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, NY.
Donations may be made to The Shriner Hospitals for Children at www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org.
For their excellent and compassionate care, her family thanks Dr. Amy Erickson of Wake Specialty Physicians and the Transitions HospiceCare team in Raleigh.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019