Ellen Lanphier Arnold 1939 - 2019
MOHAWK - Ellen E. Lanphier Arnold, age 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, April 20, 2019, in her home. She had the support and comfort of her loving family at her side.
Ellen was born on July 24, 1939, in Ilion and was a graduate of Ilion High School, Class of 1957. On May 23, 1959, she was united in marriage to Howard J. Lanphier in the First United Methodist Church in Ilion. Mrs. Lanphier first worked as a secretary for the John Bergan Law Office in Rochester. In 1978, she joined her husband, Howard, in their business, Murphy Funeral Service, Mohawk. She retired when Mr. Lanphier passed away on February 18, 1998.
Ellen had a strong belief in God and was a very active member of the Mohawk United Methodist Church. For a number of years, she had served as the church secretary, was a past president of the Mohawk United Methodist Women, served as Sunday School Superintendent, Chairman of the Church Administrative Council, member of the Eveready Class and Tri-D; she directed the Junior Choir. She was a member and past secretary of Mohawk Chapter #319 Order of the Eastern Star and also served as a Girl Scout leader.
On July 12, 2003, she married Winfred C. Arnold in the Mohawk United Methodist Church. They were members of the local chapter of the Jayco Travel Club. Together they enjoyed their retirement by traveling, meeting and making new friends. They made their home in both Burlington Flats, where they attended the Burlington Flats Baptist Church, and Mohawk, where they attended Morning Star Ministries.
Ellen will always be remembered as a very loving, caring and helpful lady who was totally devoted to her family, especially her cherished grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
With warm and tender love, she leaves behind her devoted husband, Winfred C. Arnold; a son, Howard Lanphier, of Herkimer; a daughter, Marsha Griffith and Steve Schiavi, of Mohawk; granddaughters, Sarah Pavia and Rick, of Rochester, Stephanie Fransman and David, of Cold Brook, Stacey Griffith and Ben Gurtowski, of Herkimer, and Andrea Pearl Lanphier, of Herkimer; two sisters, Joyce Bateman, of Brocton, and Nancy Bouck, of Ilion; several nieces and nephews; Winfred's children, Kathleen Cournoyer, of Burlington Flats, Charlene Liddell, of Oneonta, Charles Arnold and Audrey, of Burlington Flats, and Darlene Benjamin and Robert, of West Exeter; grandchildren, Dustin, Leanne, Spencer, Brent, Britney, BJ, Mike and Roger; as well as several great-grandchildren.
Calling hours for Mrs. Arnold will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Fenner Funeral Home, Inc., 115 Court Street, Herkimer. A funeral service will follow immediately after at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. James Henderson, Pastor of the Burlington Flats Baptist Church, and the Rev. Robert Wollaber, Pastor of Morning Star Ministries, officiating. Interment in Mohawk Cemetery will take place at a later time convenient to the family.
Members of the Evening Valley Star Chapter #82 are asked to meet at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. for ritualistic services.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to Hospice and Palliative Care, New Hartford. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019