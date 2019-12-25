|
|
Ellen M. (Spillane) DeSantis 1929 - 2019
UTICA - Ellen DeSantis, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 20, 2019. Her passing was at the Siegenthaler Center, with her loving family by her side.
Ellen was born in Solvay, NY, on January 27, 1929, a daughter of the late William and Nellie (Saar) Spillane. She was educated in Solvay schools.
As a young girl, Ellen traveled regularly by train from Solvay to Old Forge and Inlet, where she worked summers as a waitress. In the late 1940's, she met the love of her life, Philip "Red" DeSantis, at Holl's Inn, Inlet. They were joined in marriage on July 15, 1950 and shared over 66 loving years together; raised their nine children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, in Utica and Hinkley Lake, where they shared many wonderful memories. Ellen's life revolved around her family, her God and her church. Always community minded for the unfortunate, as a devoted member of St. Francis deSales Church, she was instrumental with Meals on Wheels, Thanksgiving dinners for shut-ins, the Refugee Center, the Hope House and the Lost Boys from Somalia and Sudan, who always referred to her as their "Mum". Ellen was also involved in the forming of the Abraham House and helped with the outreach programs at St. Francis deSales and Historic Old St. John's Church. She has received numerous awards, among them, the Lions Club Outstanding Volunteer of the Year. She did all this while she raised nine children and supported her husband with his business. Ellen was a person who was very proud of her Irish heritage, but, was an accomplished Italian cook and also loved baking for her family and parish bake sales. She loved to sing and write poetry and had a witty sense of humor, which will be sadly missed. Out of all of her loves, her family was truly her greatest joy in life.
She is survived by her children, Mary Ellen DeSantis, Utica, Billy DeSantis, NC, Ann Marie DeSantis and David Alberico, Utica, David and Jeanne DeSantis, Sylvan Beach, Patricia Zumbo, Utica, Edward and Valerie DeSantis, Barneveld, Therese and Tom Johnson, Sackets Harbor and Margaret and John Harmon, Marcy; a daughter-in-law, Diane DeSantis Williams; her adored grandchildren, David, Daniel, Peter and Michael Fix, Matthew and Philip Helmer, Billy DeSantis, David, James, Joey and Christian DeSantis, Anthony and Francesca Zumbo, Eddie and Brianna DeSantis, Kate, Sofia, Sarah, Madeline and Thomas Johnson, Alex Rukavena and Rachael Scaramuzzino; beloved great- grandchildren, David, Johnny, Ramone, Samuel, Trenton, Corinne, Haylee, Alura, Sean, Christopher, Kya, Leah, Parker, Remi, Mason, Cameron, Olivia, Claire, Scarlett and Brynn; one great-great-grandchild, Elijah; and also many nieces, nephews and cousins, especially a very special cousin, Rita Keller and beloved niece and nephews, Patty and Gene Litz and John Uhlig. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip; and beloved son, Philip Jr., who was always close to her heart; many brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews; and a very special aunt, Margaret Bassett, who was her second mother.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1 p.m., at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, prior to mass, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger Street corner of Mohawk St. Utica.
Ellen's legacy of love and giving was truly exemplified in her daughters, who gave so much of themselves in their care of her, enabling her to stay in the comfort of her home for several years. The family would like to offer their heartfelt gratitude to the many home caregivers, as well as the caregivers and volunteers at Hospice and Palliative Care, who helped in that effort.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to the Abraham House or Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019