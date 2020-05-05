Ellen M. Gould 1947 - 2020
LEONARDSVILLE, NEW YORK - Ellen M. Gould, 72, of Leonardsville, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was born on November 17, 1947, in Oneonta, NY, a daughter of the late Leon and Florence (Poling) Eckert. She was a graduate of Edmeston Central Schools. In 1967, in West Winfield, she was united in marriage to James M. Gould, a blessed union of over 48 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mr. Gould passed away on November 26, 2015.
Ellen was a well-known local Chef for many years. She once was employed with Colgate University and also with the Claridon Restaurant, West Winfield. Later in life, she accepted a position with ACS, Utica, as a Computer Loan Analyst, a job she retired from after many years of dedicated service.
Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her adored children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader who enjoyed reading novels from Nora Roberts, Danielle Steele and John Grisham, just to name a few. She loved her feline companions, "Bud" (aka "Spike"), "Cayana" and "Blue Bell", who never left her side. She enjoyed canning and cooking for her family and friends. She will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her children: sons, James Gould and his wife, Valerie, of Edmeston and Steve Gould and his wife, Tonya, of West Winfield; a daughter, Sherri Ellsworth and her husband, David, of Patoka, IL; her grandchildren, Kayla and her fiancée, Zachary Griffiths, Natalie, Courtney, Allan, Megan, Morgan, David, Jordyn, Stephanie, Emma and Gracey; and her great-grandchildren, Huntlee, and Hawken. She leaves two brothers, Gordon Eckert and his wife, Charlene, of Corbin, KY and David Eckert and his wife, Connie, of NC. She always kept close to heart, the memory of her predeceased son, Thomas Gould.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ellen's neighbors for their many acts of kindness over the years, especially acknowledging, Joe and Sherry Hammond, Rick and Pam Fralick and Dereck Davenport and family.
Due to CDC restrictions, because of the Covid 19 Virus, the family will gather privately for funeral services. Interment will be in Unadilla Forks Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, James.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 365 West Main St., West Winfield.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.