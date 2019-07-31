Home

J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home
40 W James St
Richfield Springs, NY 13439
(315) 858-1810
Elliot M. Helfand

Elliot M. Helfand Obituary
Elliot M. Helfand 1919 - 2019
RICHFIELD SPRINGS - Elliot M. Helfand, age 100, died on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, in Venice, FL.
He was the husband of Martha (Marty) Helfand and widower of Florence Helfand.
A funeral service will be held on Friday (tomorrow), in Temple Beth Joseph Synagogue, Herkimer, at a time to be announced in this newspaper. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Richfield Springs. For further information you may call J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home at (315)-858-1810.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
