Elliot M. Helfand 1919 - 2019
ENGLEWOOD, FL- Elliot Meyer Helfand, age 100, passed away on Sunday, morning, July 28, 2019, in Windsor of Venice Hospice Care, Venice, FL. He had the peace and comfort of his loving wife, Marty, at his side.
He was born on January 12, 1919, in New York City, son of the late Reuben and Rose Osowitz Helfand. He was educated in Brushton, NY, went on to Michigan State University and Clarkson University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree. In 1943, he answered the call of his country, enlisting in the US Army Air Corp. He was honorably discharged in in 1946, attaining the rank of Private First Class. On September 1, 1946, he was united in marriage to the former Florence Morris, in Baltimore, MD. They shared a loving and devoted union of 49 years, until her passing on November 25, 1995. For many years, Mr. Helfand owned Ruby's Department Store, in Richfield Springs. He retired in January of 1984. On April, 4, 1997, he married the former Martha Koch-Hecox. They spent their time in both Richfield Springs on Canadrago Lake in the summer months and in Englewood, FL during the winter. Elliot had a strong belief in God and was a member of both Temple Beth Joseph in Herkimer and Temple Beth-El in North Port, FL. He had a strong sense of community and was a 65 year member of North Star Lodge # 107 Free and Accepted Masons, a member for 60 years of the Richfield Springs Rotary Club, an honorary member at the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club in Englewood, FL, the American Legion Post # 666 Richfield Springs and Herkimer Elks Lodge # 1439. In his leisure time, he enjoyed playing golf and was the oldest living playing member of the Otsego Golf Club. He was happiest when he was surrounded by his many friends and family, especially his five cherished grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.
Surviving him are his devoted wife of 22 years, Marty; two sons, William Helfand, of Los Angeles, CA and Terry Helfand, of Hillsboro, NJ; two daughters, Marsha Rubenstein and her husband, Alan, of Staten Island and Deborah Cohen and her husband, Alan, of Baltimore, MD; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents and first wife, Florence, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Sol and Estelle Helfand; and daughter-in-law, Mary Stockdale.
Funeral services for Mr. Helfand will take place on Friday at 11:00 a.m., at Temple Beth Joseph, Herkimer.
Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Richfield Springs.
Shiva will be observed at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday at Temple Beth Joseph, Herkimer; Sunday through Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., at 222 Bibik Road, Richfield Springs.
Expressions of sympathy may be made with memorial donations to the Helfand-Hecox Scholarship, PO Box 631, Richfield Springs, NY 13439, or to Temple Beth Joseph, PO Box 190, Herkimer, NY 13350.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019