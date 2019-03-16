|
|
Elmer Stanley Niles 1940 - 2019
SAUQUOIT - Elmer "Buzz" Niles, 78, passed away on March 13, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born in Utica on March 16, 1940, the son of the late Elmer and Verna Shirley Niles. He received his education in Utica's Theodore Roosevelt School and Chadwicks Union Free School.
On May 26, 1962, he was united in marriage with Bonny Twitchell in the Messiah Congregational Church in Washington Mills.
In early years, Buzz worked as a truck driver for local businesses, including Ludlows Sand and Gravel, Eastern Rock Products and White's Farm Supply. He also drove bus for the Sauquoit Valley Central Schools. Prior to his retirement in 1994, he was employed with Utica Corporation, as a final inspector, where he had worked for fourteen years. During his retirement, he served on the Town of Paris Zoning Board of Appeals.
Buzz had an interest in history and cared deeply about his community. He was a member and trustee of the Town of Paris Historical Society and the Oneida County Historian's Association. He was a member of the Bridgewater Historical Society. He was also a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and served as past commander of Camp 114, Bridgewater. Buzz was also a longtime member and trustee of Cassville Community Baptist Church. Other interests included gardening, genealogy research and keeping up with current events.
Buzz is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Bonny; two daughters and sons-in-law, Christine and Richard Williams, of Clayville and Elizabeth and Frank Fiss, of Nashville, TN; two sons, Elmer Niles, of Utica and Eric Niles, of Brentwood, TN; his two adored grandchildren, Alexander Williams and Shealy Niles; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Jane St. Germain, of Albuquerque, NM.
Buzz's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, March 18 from 2-4 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit, with a Celebration of Life service following immediately at 4 p.m.
Bonny and her family would like to thank Patrick Dooley and his staff at Faxton Pulmonary Rehabilitation and Drs. Tatyana Antonevich, Roger Norton and Mark Blaker for all of their care and compassion to attending to Buzz's chronic illness over the years. The family would also like to thank Lincare, Edwards Ambulance, Jody and Mary with the Visiting Nurses Association, Abby Britton, his care attendant at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare and St. Elizabeth Medical Center Cardio Thoracic ICU for their special care and compassion in the late stage of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations, in Buzz's name, to the Tammy Twitchell Crafts Foundation Inc. (local support for those affected by Cystic Fibrosis). Tammy and her Uncle Buzz shared not only their birthdays, but respiratory illnesses. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To view Buzz's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019