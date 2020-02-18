|
Elmer W. Ford 1922 - 2020
WATERVILLE - Elmer W. Ford, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
He was born on May 7, 1922, in Utica, a son of the late Linus and Sophie Tammen Ford and was a graduate of Waterville High School. He was veteran of the U.S. Army who served in World War II. On October 14, 1943, Elmer married Hazel O'Neil. Elmer worked for General Electric, Utica, for 35 years.
Elmer was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Clinton and St. Bernard's Church, Waterville. He was a member of the Last Man's Club of the Edward L. Clonan American Legion Post #1000 of Chadwicks and the Chadwicks Village Elders.
Surviving are his children, William Ford, of Oriskany Falls, Wayne and Pamela Ford, of Utica and Darlene and Randy Wentworth, of Southport, NC; a grandchild, Korryn Ford, of New York Mills; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased his wife, Hazel; two sons, Alan and Kenneth Ford; a brother, Leo Ford; and a daughter-in-law, Florence Ford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard's Church, 199 Stafford Ave., Waterville, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, with Military Honors.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton, NY.
Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the Mass.
Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Bernard's Church.
A special thank you to his home care companions and the staff at the Sitrin Home, Hickory House, for your care and concern.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020