Elsie O. Fuhrer


1929 - 2020
Elsie O. Fuhrer Obituary
Elsie O. Fuhrer 1929 - 2020
ILION - Elsie O. Fuhrer, age 90, passed away on February 5, 2020 at the Masonic Care Community.
Elsie was born in Hector Township, Potter County, PA, to the late Harold and Ruby (Glover) Houghtaling. Elsie was united in marriage to Walter J. Fuhrer on October 29, 1949.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Fuhrer, Steven (Christine) Fuhrer and daughter-in-laws, Kathleen and Jan Fuhrer, all of Ilion; and her grandchildren, Brian Fuhrer, Steven (Alyssa) Fuhrer, Mellissa (Bob) Suhocki, Karen (Brent) Fuhrer-Richardson, Gregory Fuhrer (Bonnie), Vicky (John) Lynch and Rebecca Eysaman (Robin). She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren. Elsie was predeceased by her husband, Walter; and two sons, Clinton and Ronald.
Our thanks to the caring staff at the Masonic Care Community-Saranac Household.
In keeping with Elsie's wishes there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Arrangements are with the Whiter-Hendrix Funeral Home, Ilion, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
