Elvira "Ellie" Bossone 1947 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Elvira F. "Ellie" Bossone, 72, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
Ellie was born in Utica on March 7, 1947, the oldest daughter of Amiello "Moe" and Fannie (Moretti) Bossone. She was educated in local schools and was a 1965 graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. She later attended the Utica School of Commerce. Ellie began her work career at Revere Shoes in the Mohawk Street Plaza; she later took a teller position at Oneida National Bank and eventually retired from customer service after over thirty years from Bank of America. Following retirement, Ellie was employed for the Utica School System at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School as a teacher's aide.
Ellie loved her home, especially her garden and was also a very accomplished photographer. Many of her photos are treasured by her family and friends.
Ellie will be sadly missed by her beloved sister, Paula J. Bossone, of Topsfield, MA; one aunt, Lillian Bossone; and many beloved cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 2, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish. Private interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Cardiac-Thoracic ICU at St. Elizabeth Medical Center for their efforts and care during this difficult time.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019