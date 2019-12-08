|
Emerson J. (Mike) Race 1941 - 2019
STEUBEN - Emerson J. (Mike) Race, 78, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home, with his loving family by his side.
He was born on March 23, 1941 in Lisbon, NY, the son of William and Ruth (Noble) Race. He attended Woodbridge Corners School and graduated from Canton High School in 1959. On July 5, 1969, Mike was united in marriage to Barbara A. Gubbins at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica and shared a blessed union of 50 years. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Delia, Penczek & Son as Superintendent of Highways for the Town of Steuben and as a heavy equipment operator for Green Island Construction; ultimately retiring in 2000.
After retirement, he could not sit still and worked with Gary Harvey Construction in Holland Patent, operating as an excavator. Mike was a proud member of the National Rifle Association and the St. Lawrence Masonic Lodge #111.
Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mike enjoyed working in the barn he built. He enjoyed woodworking, mechanics, fixing "broken" equipment, creating wildlife habitats and helping family and friends.
Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara, Remsen; daughter, Constance (John) Race Schroth, Steuben; sons, Bruce (Joanne) Race, Cazenovia, William "Bill" Race, Westernville and Edward (Kimberly) Race, Floyd; grandchildren, Jack, Sarah, Cormac, Hannora, Cassia, Madelyn, Everet, Nicholas and Morgan; sisters, Ilene Friot and Ruby (Dean) Gates Parshley; brother, Gilbert (Shirley) Race; sister-in-law, Rose Race; and many nieces and nephews. Mike was predeceased by his brother, John Harlen Race; and his sister, Sharon Parshley; his brothers-in-law, Gilbert Gates and Harold Friot; and his nephew, David Harold Friot.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday (today), from 4-7 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, at 10 a.m., from the funeral home. Interment will be in Steuben Corners Cemetery.
Mike believed in helping others and encourages everyone to remember thy neighbor.
In the words of Mike, "Good Enough, ya know what I mean?"
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019