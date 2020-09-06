Emilia Grzywacz 1923 - 2020
UTICA - Emilia Grzywacz, 96, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Sitrin Health Care Center.
She was born on November 29, 1923, in Poland, the daughter of Jan and Anna Hutter. On August 4, 1944, Emilia married Boleslaw Grzywacz. They shared a blessed union of almost 47 years, prior to his passing in 1991. She was separated from her family during the war and came to the U.S. in 1960, with her husband and three children, to be reunited with her parents and two brothers. Emilia was employed for over 23 years at Mele Manufacturing. Emilia was known throughout CNY for her beautiful award-winning knitting and crochet artwork. In her later years, Emilia was an avid Utica Comets fan. Her baby booties and afghans are still being appreciated by many players and staff.
Emilia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Anna and Ingolf Hack, Hilton Head, SC and their son, Ingolf C. Hack; daughter and son-in-law, Alexandra and Dr. Nassrolla Hakim, New Hartford; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Grzywacz, MA and her sons, Gregory (Carrie) and Darren (Sarah); brothers and sisters-in-law, Berche Hutter, TN and Christopher and Betty Joe Hutter, Simi Valley, CA; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Adam, Aniela, Lydia, Ian, Jacqueline and Ashley; and great-great-grandchildren, Maggie, Evie and Tessa. She also leaves nieces and nephews, Catherine, Julie, Alicia, Lisa, Christina, Tony and their families; and many cousins in Poland. Emilia was predeceased by her son, John Grzywacz; grandson, Jeffrey Hack; brothers, George and Romuald Hutter; and nephew, Michael Hutter.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Wednesday, at 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The family will receive guests following Mass. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider remembrances in Emilia's name to Holy Trinity Church Memorial Fund. Envelopes will available at the Mass.
Emilia's family wishes to thank Mary Alteri, for the loving care provided to her throughout the years as well as the nurses and staff at the Sequoia House of the Sitrin Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com
