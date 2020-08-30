Emon Dawkins 1935 - 2020

DETROIT - Emon Dawkins, at 85 years, passed in peace on August 18th in his native city of Detroit, MI. He was in the care of his son, Demond C. Dawkins, who was at his side.

He served in the United States Air Force and was a retired veteran.

Dad is survived by his former wife, Dolores K. Hill; and their six children: Andre, Tyrone, Andrea, Nicole, Sean and Eric Dawkins.

He was interred by Haley Funeral Directors, Detroit, on August 24, 2020.



