Enrico C. DiPerna
Enrico C. DiPerna 1923 - 2020
Proud U.S. Army Veteran
UTICA - Enrico "Rick" C. DiPerna, 97, passed away on October 5, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Rick was born in Utica on June 28, 1923, to Carmen and Assunta (Rich) DiPerna. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On August 23, 1958, Rick married Mary Coriale in Blessed Sacrament Church. They shared a blessed union of over 60 years prior to her passing on November 9, 2018. He was employed as a Presser at Joseph & Feiss, Co., until 1994.
Rick is survived by his children, Donna (Bill Sutton) Pletl, Deerfield and Carla (Pierre) Rochon, Utica; grandchildren, Christa and Mark Bostwick, his angel Alyssa Pletl, Marc and Rachael Pletl, Jeremy Rivera, Tyler Sutton, Trevor Pletl, Leah Sutton and Jayden Rivera; great-grandchildren, Serena, Mark and Haylee Bostwick and Vincenzo Carmen Pletl.
He was predeceased by his infant son, Carmen DiPerna; three sisters; four brothers; and in-laws.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 9-11 a.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be at 12 noon at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Rick's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Rick's family would like to thank Dr. Koussa for his care and compassion.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
