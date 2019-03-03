|
|
Eric D. Ferris 1975 - 2019
HAMILTON - Eric D. Ferris, 43, of Madison Lane, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.
He was born on September 16, 1975, in Fort Hood, TX, a son of Dale Ferris and Opal D. Mullenax Palmer, and was a graduate of Herman DeKalb High School. He had worked at SUNY Canton, Colgate University and most recently for Magro's in Hamilton. Eric was an avid sports fan whose favorites were the New England Patriots, NASCAR and Syracuse University Basketball.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Opal and Kevin Palmer, of Morrisville; father and stepmother, Dale and Jean Ferris, of Hubbardsville; step-grandparents, Ed and Gail Palmer, of Eaton; stepbrother and sister-in-law, Ryan and Jessica Palmer, of Morrisville, and their daughter, Kaelyn; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Eric's Life was held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Lebanon Federated Church. Interment is private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 7, 2019