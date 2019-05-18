Eric J. Irving 1963 - 2019

UTICA - Eric J. Irving, 56, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Sitrin Heath Care Center, after a long battle with ALS.

Eric was born in Utica on February 9, 1963, a son of the late Peter V. and Jeanne (Van Schaick) Irving. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. Eric was employed at Indium Corp. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas More Traditional Roman Catholic Chapel. In his spare time, Eric enjoyed hunting and working out.

Eric is survived by three brothers, Mark and Denise Irving, of Willamina, OR, Scott and Mary Beth Irving, of Syracuse, and Todd Irving, of Clay; a sister, Tracey Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.

Eric's funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 10:00 at St. Thomas More Traditional Roman Catholic Chapel, Utica. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Calling hours at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, are Monday from 4-7.

Those so wishing may make donations to St. Thomas More Chapel or Sitrin Health Care in Eric's memory.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2019