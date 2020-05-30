Erin Atanasoff Hamalainen
WILMINGTON, NC - Erin Atanasoff Hamalainen passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 50.
Erin is survived by her mother, Dorothy Craska Atanasoff, of Wilmington, NC; Sami Hamalainen, of Finland; daughters, Sierra Hamalainen, of Finland and Mia-Elisa Hamalainen, of Wilmington, NC; brother, Eric Atanasoff and his wife, Deanna Atanasoff, of Wilmington, NC, along with their children, Jayce Atanasoff and Christopher Tingo and his wife, Jailyn Tingo, of Port Jefferson Station, NY. She was preceded in death by her father, John Atanasoff.
Erin was raised in Utica, NY, on a family-owned Christmas tree farm. She graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1987 and then became a Rotary exchange student in Finland. Upon returning, she attended Herkimer County Community College, where she earned a Travel and Tourism Degree. She started her work career as an American Airlines flight attendant in 1991. She then went back to college to earn a degree as a physical therapy assistant. She also graduated from Utica College in 2018 with a Master's Degree in occupational therapy.
Erin was passionate about learning different languages and was fascinated with different cultures. She also loved Latin dancing. She is remembered as a loving and gentle soul who always tried to see the good in people.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a monetary donation to the American Cancer Society or the Cholangio Carcinoma Cancer Research.
An additional memorial service will be held in Utica, NY at a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and teams of specialists at Duke University Cancer Center, New Hanover Regional Medical Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, for their care and dedication.
