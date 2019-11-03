|
Erin M. Pawlikowski 1988 - 2019
UTICA – Erin M. Pawlikowski, 30, left us to be with Katie, her baby sister and best friend, on October 31, 2019.
Erin was born on November 4, 1988 in Utica and graduated from Proctor High School.
She is survived by her sons, Jayden Anthony Pawlikowski, age 6 and William KT Prosser, age 3; her father, John Pawlikowski, Jr. and Stephanie Lollman, of Little Falls; her mother, Margaret Pawlikowski and Scott Parker, of Prospect; brother, John Pawlikowski, of Little Falls; her stepmother, Jamie Pawlikowski; brother, Andrew Pawlikowski; and sister, Emily Pawlikowski, all of Yorkville; grandmothers, Carol Young, of Cold Brook and Julia (Paul) Pawlikowski, of Taberg; stepbrother, Dylan Parker; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to her sister, Katie, she was predeceased by her grandfathers, Eugene Young and John Pawlikowski.
Funeral services will be held at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Poland Cemetery. Calling hours are prior to the funeral on Wednesday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019