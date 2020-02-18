|
Erma Marie Gaspa 1952 - 2020
UTICA - Erma Marie Gaspa, 67, of Utica, died on February 16, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on April 13, 1952, in Oneida, NY, daughter of Erma Gerow and the late Stuart Gerow. Erma was married to John (Jack) Gaspa who predeceased her.
She worked as a Registered Oncology Nurse for 25 years in the Utica area.
She was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church and was an active member of AA having been sober for 35 years and touched many lives. She enjoyed quilting, crafting and was an amazing cook.
Erma is survived by her children, Wendy "Amy" Fogarty and her wife, Deven, of Houston, TX, Melody Barnhart and her wife, Melissa, of Remsen; her mother, Erma Gerow; her grandchildren, Alexis Herne-Rouse, Dylan Rouse, Anthony Rouse and Sarah Fogarty; and step-grandchild, Megan McCauley; two brothers, Fred and Donald Gerow; several nieces, nephews and many beloved cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack Gaspa; her father, Stuart Gerow; her sister, Yvonne Barrett; her brother, John Gerow; and her son, Walter Fogarty.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to the staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, especially Jaime G. for all of the exceptional care given to Erma.
Calling hours are on Thursday from 4-7 PM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 1123 Court @ York St., Utica. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or .
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020